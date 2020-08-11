1/
Mary Jane Basham
Mary Jane Basham, 68, of Murrayville died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home.

Born Feb. 11, 1952, to Richard and Iola Basham, she was raised in the Murrayville area with her bother, Dale, and sister, Sue Ellen. She married her first husband, Fran Combs, on Sept. 5, 1969. They had two boys, Derrek and Chad. She later married Steve Howard on July 13, 1991, and had their son, Trenton.

Mary Jane was a woman strong in her faith, although life sent her many challenges. She gave love, kindness and devotion to all those who knew her. Now the Lord has called her home and, as her family will grieve this loss, they also will rejoice in knowing that she is reunited with those she has loved and lost.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Iola Basham; her sister, Sue Ellen Basham; and her first husband, Fran Combs. She is survived by her husband, Steve Howard of Murrayville; sons, Derrick Combs of New Hampshire, Chad Combs (Angie) of Winchester and Trenton Howard (Kristen) of Chambersburg; her brother, Dale Basham of Hot Springs, Arkansas; a niece, Carlie Basham; and her beloved grandchildren, Ava, Allie, Owen, Gracie, Lexie and Emilia.

The family will host a graveside service at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
