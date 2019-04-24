Service Information Oaks-Hines Funeral Home 1601 E CHESTNUT ST CANTON , IL 61520 (309)-647-1601 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Oaks-Hines Funeral Home 1601 E CHESTNUT ST CANTON , IL 61520 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Oaks-Hines Funeral Home 1601 E CHESTNUT ST CANTON , IL 61520 View Map Obituary Print Mary Jane (Youngblood) Brown (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

CANTON — Mary Jane (Youngblood) Brown, 76, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage in Springfield.



Mary Jane was born on June 9, 1942, in Canton to Nina Moschero Youngblood and Roy Youngblood of Farmington. She married Michael J. Brown on March 21, 1964, in Yates City. He passed away on Aug. 8, 2001.



Surviving are a daughter, Marcia J. Brown of Warrenville; a son, Mark J. Brown; Mark's wife, Angie; and grandsons Xander and Vincent Brown, all of Virginia. Both of her parents, Roy and Nina Youngblood, preceded her in death. She had no siblings.



Mary Jane grew up in Farmington and graduated with the Farmington Community High School Class of 1960. She graduated Western Illinois University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She taught English in Canton Union School District in Canton from 1964 to 1972. She taught English and speech communications at Virginia Junior-Senior High School in Virginia from 1978 to 2005. While in Virginia, she completed graduate work at Sangamon State University. After retiring, she taught internet-based classes at the Cass, Schuyler, Morgan County Alternative School in Beardstown from 2006 to 2010. She then was a substitute teacher in Cass County schools. She was thankful for the closeness of her family members. She always enjoyed teaching, using the computer, reading, gardening, crafts and traveling. She compiled and printed a family Italian recipe book, "The Buffo-Moschero Italian Recipes," to preserve family history. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandsons and retired teachers.



Mary Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church and Delta Kappa Gamma International Honorary Society for Women Educators. She wrote the monthly newsletter for Delta Kappa Gamma. She also was a member of the NEA-IEA, a life member of Illinois Retired Teachers and Cass County Retired Teachers, and a member of the WIU Alumni Association and AARP.



