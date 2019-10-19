Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane (Gilbert) Damotte. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Luke Catholic Church Virginia , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA — Mary Jane Damotte, 79, of rural Ashland passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.



She was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Fred and Neva (Pettit) Gilbert. She married Earl Thomas Damotte on Oct. 4, 1959, in Ashland and he survives.



She also is survived by three sons, Brian Thomas Damotte (Linda) of rural Virginia, James Richard "Duke" Damotte (Cheryl) of rural Ashland and Donald Ray Damotte (Lucrecia Martinez) of Canjilon, New Mexico; three grandsons, Zach Henson, Jeff Damotte and Joshua Damotte; and four great-grandchildren, Abbie and Gabe Henson and Jeffrey and Hunter Damotte.



Mary Jane was raised on the family farm that was pioneered in 1853 by her great-grandparents, Vachel and Nellie Masten Gilbert. She graduated from Virginia High School and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in several departments at Cass County Courthouse. She later served for several years as a paramedic with MECCA Ambulance. The role she most valued was being a mother to her three sons. After living in California for several years, she returned to the family farm in Cass County.



She was a member of St. Luke Parish and served on several church committees. She also served on the Garner Chapel Cemetery Board. Mary Jane loved to spend time sewing, needleworking, quilting and enjoying time with her family and friends.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia with burial at Garner Chapel Cemetery, north of Philadelphia. There will be no visitation. Memorial gifts are suggested to Cass County Food Pantry, Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements.

