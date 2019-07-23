Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane (Benscoter) Paul-Hummel. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM her California home Send Flowers Obituary

PLACENTIA, Calif. — Mary Jane Paul-Hummel, 91, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home in Placentia, California.



From her birth in Independence, Missouri, on March 30, 1928, to her death on Wednesday, she nourished people around her with love, laughter and music. Born to Melvin and Mildred (Wright) Benscoter, Jane spent her youth in Murrayville, Illinois. She began her love of music as a young child and, after graduating from high school, pursued an advanced education in vocal music from



With her keen sense of humor and an insatiable passion for music and the performing arts, she educated, inspired and mentored thousands of private, high school and college students, many of whom followed her lead by becoming teachers themselves. Her vibrant influence will reach generations to come.



Left to honor and remember her love are her two children, Steven Paul (Cyndi) and C.C. Paul; her grandson, Jeremiah Paul; and innumerable beloved friends and students. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joerg Hummel, in 2018.



The family invites Jane's family and friends for an open-house Celebration of Life at her California home from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CSUF Jane Paul-Hummel Scholarship in Vocal Achievement. PLACENTIA, Calif. — Mary Jane Paul-Hummel, 91, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home in Placentia, California.From her birth in Independence, Missouri, on March 30, 1928, to her death on Wednesday, she nourished people around her with love, laughter and music. Born to Melvin and Mildred (Wright) Benscoter, Jane spent her youth in Murrayville, Illinois. She began her love of music as a young child and, after graduating from high school, pursued an advanced education in vocal music from University of Illinois , Julliard and University of Vienna. An incredible soprano, she performed in operas worldwide, establishing and maintaining countless friendships along the way. Prior to her retirement in 1995, she was an esteemed professor of music at California State University, Fullerton, and a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, Sigma Alpha Iota and the Musical Arts Club of Orange County.With her keen sense of humor and an insatiable passion for music and the performing arts, she educated, inspired and mentored thousands of private, high school and college students, many of whom followed her lead by becoming teachers themselves. Her vibrant influence will reach generations to come.Left to honor and remember her love are her two children, Steven Paul (Cyndi) and C.C. Paul; her grandson, Jeremiah Paul; and innumerable beloved friends and students. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joerg Hummel, in 2018.The family invites Jane's family and friends for an open-house Celebration of Life at her California home from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CSUF Jane Paul-Hummel Scholarship in Vocal Achievement. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close