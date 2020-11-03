1/1
Mary Jane Schoonover
1935 - 2020
Mary Jane Schoonover, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Chandlerville, the daughter of Lee and Faye Watkins Schoonover.

She is survived by her housemates, Sandra Barnhart, Penny Griffin, Sandy Long, Theresa Phillips and Pamela Willis; and Helen Warcup, Lisa Hardwick, Abby Thompson, Ashley Thompson, Nikesha Slater, Kim Roberts, Heather Alfaqiri, June Bodwell, Ashley Charlesworth, Andrea Clements, Robin Fromme and Nycole Daniels, Pathway nursing staff who all loved to spoil her with snacks, candy and kisses daily. She was preceded in death by a brother; a sister; and a housemate, Darla Goodwin.

Mary enjoyed attending the Day Program at Pathway Services.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where a walk-through visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Kilbourne Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice or Pathway Services. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Kilbourne Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
