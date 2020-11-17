SPRINGFIELD — Mary Jo Seiz, 73, of Springfield passed away peacefully at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in her family home under the care of her loved ones.

Mary Jo was born March 14, 1947, in Springfield.

Mary Jo — aka M.J., Mommy Jo and Miss Seiz — was an extremely joyful and caring person who loved laughing and spending time with her friends and family. She was a career elementary school teacher, a die-hard Cardinals fan, a Zumba Gold dancer, a flower gardener, a pinochle and canasta player, a devout social justice activist, and an adventurous traveler, trail-hiker and nature lover. Mary Jo always went out of her way to make people feel valued and included. She volunteered her time at local homeless shelters, enjoyed bowling at King Pin, and was a cherished member of the Cursillo, DASK and Koinonia communities.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Piper Seiz; and her stepfather, John Turley.

Her laughter, wisdom and tremendous spirit are carried on by those who survive her, sons, David Schenck and his children, Ethan and Eva, and Joe Schenck and his husband, Jeff Kaplan; four brothers and their wives, Jim and Diane Seiz, John and Kim Seiz, Jerry and Theresa Seiz, and Joe and Marianne Seiz; and her stepsister, Jeanette Stevenson; her partner, Danny Petrilli; and a multitude of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

An online memorial ceremony will be hosted by the family at a later date. The information will be posted on her Facebook page and the service will be broadcast and saved for later viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Springfield, 1023 E. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62703 or the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, 2208 E. Kansas, Springfield, IL 62703. Mary Jo's cremated remains will be laid to rest at her favorite place in the world — the mountains of Colorado.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.