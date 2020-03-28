Mary Jo (Jackson) Sherman, 56, originally of Jacksonville, died March 2, 2020, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Dallas, Texas.

She was born April 19, 1963, and was blessed with her parents, Helen and Bob Jackson. She graduated in 1981 from Routt Catholic High School. She married Dave Sherman on May 15, 1998.

Mary Jo is survived by her three children, Kathleen Humphrey of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and William Sherman and Rose Sherman of Iowa. She also is survived by her brother, David (Diana) Jackson of Jacksonville; and her sister, Susan (Scott) Hunt of Ladue, Missouri. Mary Jo had four grandchildren, Makayla, Makensie, Kassandra and Joeseph Humphrey, all of Rockwall, Texas, whom she loved more than anything. She also had one nephew and three nieces. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Sherman; her father, Robert Jackson; and her grandparents on both sides.

Mary Jo was dedicated to her work with the American Red Cross for 32 years, helping those affected by disasters. Her many deployments included a trip to New York and New Jersey during Hurricane Sandy, a multifamily fire in Iowa, wildfires in Colorado, tornados in Kentucky and Illinois, flooding in Illinois, and disasters in Ohio. She also worked virtually to help those affected by disasters. Her jobs included staffing volunteers and helping clients by doing casework. She took on many other roles later, including disaster workforce engagement and resource mobilization and support, working with the national Red Cross.

"She was an excellent volunteer helping to train others and do whatever was asked of her." — Beverly Dull, Red Cross

"The heart that Mary Jo had for others is a rare gift to the many people who had the privilege to know her and be blessed by her." — Mike Wadino, Red Cross

Because of the recent pandemic, there will be no memorial Mass. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island.