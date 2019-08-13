Mary Joiner, 95, of Prairie Village in Jacksonville and formerly of Palmyra died Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019, at Prairie Village.
She was born Jan. 18, 1924, in Woodburn, the daughter of the late Andrew and Viola Partridge Stouffe. She married Ralph Joiner on Feb. 18, 1941, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death in 1974.
Surviving are her children, Rita Price and Linda Joiner, both of Waverly, and Jimmy Dale Joiner (Esther) of Scottville; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Barbara Ann Joiner and Viola Marie Joiner; one son, Bob Joiner; a granddaughter; and five brothers, Jack, Leo, Harold, Bill and Charlie Stouffe.
Mary worked in various nursing homes in the area for many years and also cooked at Last Chance Café in Waverly. Mary did a lot of other things, including driving semis and heavy equipment. She loved quilting, embroidery and working puzzles.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Witt Cemetery near Rockbridge. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 13, 2019