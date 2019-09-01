Mary K. Neeley Woods (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL
62082
(217)-243-0444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
View Map
Obituary
WHITE HALL - Mary K. Neeley Woods, 97, of White Hall, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born, Nov. 17, 1921, in Versailles, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Eula Bowers Thorpe. She married, Claude E. Neeley. He preceded her in death, Jan. 9, 2003. She then married Norman T. Woods in 2009.

Surviving is husband, Norman Woods of White Hall; children, Stanley Potts, Patricia Duncan and Jimmy Potts; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was a member of Calvary Baptist in White Hall and Bubble Masters Scuba Club in Granite City, Alton and St. Louis. She attended Lewis and Clark Community College and L.I.F.E Bible School in Los Angeles, California.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse. A visitation will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
