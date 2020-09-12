It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Kaye Matijevich of Henderson, Nevada, announces her passing from cardiac arrest on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 72.

She was born in Jacksonville, daughter of the late Harry Brady and Mary Evans. She married Michael Matijevich on Aug. 28, 1966, at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Michael; and her children, Dawn, Sean (Paul) and Paul (Jorie). Mary also will be cherished by her seven grandchildren, Aaron, Taylor, Trenton, Jordan, Alex, Ava and Marlie and her four precious great-grandchildren, Brinnley, Kenna, Taryn and Isaac. She is survived by her seven siblings, Helen Decker, Shirley Cooper (Neal), Gracie Schneider, Linda Flynn, John Brady (Rosie), Michael Brady (Denise) and Steven Brady (Ellen).

She was a 1966 graduate of Jacksonville High School with honors. Her first job was as an operator at Central Telephone.

Mary and Michael moved to Rochester, New York, in 1969, when Michael was called to full-time ministry and Mary assumed the role of supportive pastor's wife. Mary loved living in Rochester, where she made many deep and lasting friendships. She also canned fruits and vegetables and assisted Michael in managing the church's youth camp, for which they would prepare three meals a day for up to 150 campers. Mary and Mike and their family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1978, where they planted Paradise Church (a non-denominational Christian church). Mary and Mike have served that church for 42 years; she was actively serving that ministry at the time of her passing. In addition, Mary served for 17 years at Paradise Christian Academy, where she was able to showcase her baking and cooking skills. She retired from the academy in 2007.

Mary was a humble woman of great character and integrity and never met a stranger. She loved sports; her two favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs from her youth and the Denver Broncos football team. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a born-again Christian who loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart.

Mary's Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Paradise Church, 2525 Emerson Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121, with Revs. Mike Wenzel and Curt Kral officiating. The service also will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Details for the link can be found at paradisechurchlv.com and on the Facebook page @ParadisechurchLV. Those who desire to make a memorial donation in memory of Mary Kaye can do so to the Refuge For Women Las Vegas (a place for hope and healing of women who were abused, struggling through addiction or other major problems). Please go to rfwlasvegas.org/donation, go to the option donation, and one-time donation; add that you are donating in memory of Mary Kaye Matijevich.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Youngblood Cemetery in Murrayville.

Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.