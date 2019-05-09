Mary L. Brizendine, 73, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born March 22, 1946, in Carrollton, the daughter of Guy and Wanda Standefar Cunningham. She married Gary McMillen. They were divorced, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2017. She later married Frank E. Brizendine on March 22, 1994, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 1997.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Regina (David) Floyd of Versailles; three grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Prather, David (Jessika) Floyd and Jacob Floyd; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Brett, Tristin, Luna and Reed; a sister, Guyla Duba of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a few siblings at birth; a sister, Bertie Bushnell; and her parents.
Mary worked as a certified nursing assistant at numerous hospitals and nursing homes. She enjoyed crocheting, going to yard sales, shopping and playing cards. More than anything, she loved her family.
A funeral will be at noon Monday, May 13, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 9, 2019