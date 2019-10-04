Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. (Jenkins) Chaney. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harvest Temple Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Harvest Temple Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Chaney, 82, of Jacksonville is now rejoicing with our Lord Jesus Christ.



She was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Granite City, daughter of the late Daniel and Erma Mae (Killebrew) Jenkins.



Surviving are her children, Cindy Fry (Roland) of Lebanon, Missouri, and Floyd Holtorf (Karen) of Wenatchee, Washington; five grandchildren, Melissa Chepulis (Joe) and Daniel Fry (Carrie), all of Lebanon, Missouri, Kevin Fry (Missy) of Jerseyville, Eric Holtorf of Garland, Texas, and Kristin Mac of the state of Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Austin Fry, Noah Fry, Aaron Fry, Holly Fry, Audrey Fry and Madison Chepulis; a brother, Daniel Jenkins (Claudia) of Topeka, Kansas; nieces, Jodi Olson of Aviston, Jamie Tomlinson (Reece) of Wentzville, Missouri, and Jill Lahtinen of Wentzville, Missouri; and great-nephews and a great-niece, Brendan Olson, Alexander Tomlinson and Autumn Olson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Jenkins; and a sister, Sue Lahtinen.



Mary worked as a certified nursing assistant with the Visiting Nurses Association in Jacksonville for 23 years before retiring. She was a founding member of and taught Sunday school at Harvest Temple Church in Jacksonville for 25-plus years. She had a great desire to further the Kingdom of God by giving to missions and missionaries. She was a foster parent and fostered many children over the years.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Harvest Temple Church in Jacksonville. Burial will be Monday at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Cindy Fry, c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

