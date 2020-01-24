Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. (Edwards) Harris Hardy. View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Beardstown, the daughter of James Paul and Lois Kendall Edwards. She married Allen D. Hardy on March 9, 2001, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2001.



She is survived by her son, John (wife, Cindy) Harris of Beardstown; her daughter, Meredith (husband, Tom) Jamison of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Julie (husband, Braden) Shane, Jennifer (husband, Todd) Mangrum, Jill Harris and Doug Curry; and one great-grandson Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Needham Harris and Allen Hardy; and her brother, James R. Edwards.



Mary graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1949. She worked for Illinois Bell as an operator, was a conductor on the railroad, and then started working for Illinois Speaker of the House Jack Touhy, and in December, retired as an auditor for the Illinois Secretary of State. In her free time, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be at a later date. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Memorials have been suggested Illinois Elks Children's Care. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.

