ROODHOUSE — Mary Lou Coker, 81, of Springfield passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Villas Senior Living Center in Sherman.

She was born Nov. 13, 1938, the daughter of John and Gladys Hart Roodhouse. She married Raymond Coker on July 22, 2000, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2016.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Stone and Kathy Price, both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Christina (James) Garrett of Houston, Texas, and Zachary (Heather) Camille, Christopher Price and Katie Price Sies, all of Springfield; two great-grandsons, Peyton and Landon of Houston, Texas; a sister, Nancy Briggs of Peoria; and two brothers, James (Darlene) Roodhouse of White Hall and Dick (Bonnie) Roodhouse of Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Roodhouse Jr.

Mary Lou was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal and was an active member there until her illness.

Because of the current pandemic, a private, family graveside service will be held with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.