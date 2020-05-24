CARROLLTON — Mary Lou Tozer, 91, of Carrollton died on Saturday morning May 23 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville. Born in Woodville Twp. on July 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bert C. and Estella (Hyde) Brannan. She married Charles H. Tozer on July 26, 1946 in Carrollton and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2017. Surviving are their children: Becky Handlin of Rochester, IL, C.H. (wife Ronie) Tozer of Springfield, Kim (Bob ) Knepler of Jacksonville, 5 grandchildren: Misty Buscher, Niki Burkey, Tracy Hammitt, Chance Tozer, Chaz Tozer, great-grandchildren: Anthony Buscher, Natasha Shea, Courtney Buscher, Mary Shea, McKenna Shea, Andrew Burkey, Kate Burkey, C.J. Tozer, a brother Gary Brannan of Pittsfield and a sister Margaret Peker of Frisco, TX. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister Lois Childers. She had many jobs in the Carrollton area. She worked at Inman's Dept. Store, Mary's Dept. Store, O.H. Vivell Title Company and was a legal assistant to Attorney William Vogt. She loved to crotchet, basket weave and collect things. Due to the current situation in our country, private graveside rites will be held. Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizens Center (please mail to Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016). Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 24 to May 25, 2020.