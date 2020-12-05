Mary Louise Smith, 90, formerly of Meredosia, joined her family members in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She passed at her apartment at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville, with her loving family at her bedside.

Mary was born Nov. 13, 1930, at her parents' home, delivered by a lay midwife. She was the daughter of Letha Beulah Ballard Easley and George Albert Easley. She married Henry Joseph Smith on Jan. 18, 1947. He preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Julie Grisham (Thomas), Cynthia Grieme (Harry) and Renee Smith (Phillip). One son, Henry Joseph Smith Jr. (Darcy) preceded her in death. Surviving grandchildren are Colleen Fuller (Jason) of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; Christine Grisham of St. Paul, Minnesota; Eric Summers of St. Louis, Missouri; Lisa Carmichael (Kelly) of St. John, Indiana; Michele McDannold of Colorado; Justin Smith of Washington; Jessie Smith (Sarah) of Washington; Kayla Luckett (Roger) of Meredosia; Joseph Smith (Teresa) of Chatham; Matthew Smith of Springfield and Timothy Smith (Kristi) of Jacksonville. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary attended school in Meredosia. She was a homemaker and helped her husband, Joe, with his many businesses, including the Meredosia Motel, 104 Packaged Liquor Store, Dosh Dairy Delite, The Sand Bar, and home construction in Lonesome Dove subdivision. Mary managed The Sand Bar for many years, retiring at age 70. So, if you ever went there to have a drink, go to a dance, or ride the pony on your birthday, you probably met her. She loved her hometown and lived there until December 2016.

Mary was a member of Winchester Assembly Church, which she attended regularly until the pandemic began. She loved her church family.

Mary loved to travel and visited many states, the Bahamas, and Canada with her siblings, children and grandchildren. She loved turquoise and could always find a good jewelry store. Two of her hobbies were bowling and pool and she really loved to win a game.

Private services will be held at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia.

Family and friends can say their goodbyes at graveside services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Strict COVID-19 precautions will be followed, with masks and social distancing required. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Food Pantry.