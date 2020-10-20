Mary M. "Mickey" Hayden Watkins, 91, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William and Margaret Sullivan Hayden. On June 14, 1947, she married Walter L. "Jack" Watkins at the Our Saviour rectory, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 1999.

Surviving are two daughters, Pat Fish of Champaign and Peggy Carlson of Homer; four grandchildren, Cory (wife, Billie Hainds) Watkins of Alabama, Heather (husband, Troy) Evans of Winchester, Amy (husband, Steve) Grubb of Winchester and Aidan (husband, Nick Scott) Watkins Carlson of Urbana; a great-granddaughter, Mckenzie Evans of Winchester; and two "adopted children", Mary Jane Hauser and Albert Musch, both of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Radliff; a son, Ted Watkins; and a great-grandson, Lance Ackerman.

Mickey was a graduate of Routt Catholic High School. She worked at County Market as a grocery shopper, belonged to the Alzheimer's Support Group and Altar and Rosary Society, and was a past grand regent of Catholic Daughters of America and a chaplain and hospital chairman for ladies auxiliary VFW 1379. Mickey enjoyed doing Tat needle art. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Our Saviour Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Altar and Rosary Society or Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.