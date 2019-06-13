Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ursula (Nash) Sumpter. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Prayer Service 4:45 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ursula Sumpter, 92, of Jacksonville died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Ohio, the daughter of Oliver and Theresa McGuire Nash. Ursula married William C. "Bill" Sumpter on April 22, 1948, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2005.



Ursula is survived by six children, Claudia Mifflin of Asheville, North Carolina, Theresa (Gary) Good of Greensboro, North Carolina, Shaun (David) Mifflin of Jacksonville, William C. "Bill" (Sara) Sumpter of St. Louis, Missouri, Mary Ursula Sumpter of Springfield, and Luke (Larry Michael) Sumpter of Greensboro, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Anne) Gee, Kathy (Frank) Elsesser and Nick (Mayda) Mifflin, all of Arizona, Kelly Good of Ames, Iowa, Waylon (Kelly) Good of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kristen (Andrew) Dellinger of Raleigh, North Carolina, Megan (Sean McManus) Good of Greensboro, North Carolina, Emily Brockhouse of Jacksonville, Joshua (Casey) Mifflin of Athens, Becki (Noah) Meyer of Rockford, Jesse Sumpter of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jagger Sumpter of Greensboro, North Carolina; and 16 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by five sisters, Josephine Whalen of Franklin, Loretta LeVan of Long Beach, California, Suellen Hall of Llano, California, Veronica Campbell of Long Beach, California, and Rosalyn Harvey of Chicago; one brother, Denny Nash of Folsom, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jason Good; and two brothers, Phil Nash and Lucien Nash.



Ursula was a registered nurse, receiving her education at Norris Hospital in Jacksonville. She worked as a nurse in the community for many years at Passavant Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Modern Care Convalescent Center. As a young lady during the war, Ursula received training to become a ferry pilot. She was an avid golfer and loved playing bridge. She directed the bridge program at Jacksonville Country Club for more than 20 years. She was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour. Ursula loved taking family trips, including 40 years of fishing trips with her family and siblings to Minnesota.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home, where the family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School/Our Saviour School, or the MacMurray College Nursing Program.

