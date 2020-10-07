1/1
Mathew David Wilson
Mathew David Wilson, 50, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 26, 1970, in Jacksonville, the son of David V. "Henry" and Constance Louise Hale Wilson.

Mathew is survived by his three daughters, Morgan (husband, Flint) Freed, Madison and Maya, all of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Wilson Freed; his mother, Connie Wilson of Jacksonville; two sisters, Mitzie Marsh and Michele (husband, Rich) Gebhardt, both of Jacksonville; one brother, Monte (wife, Jane) Slavens of Arenzville; a brother-in-law, Jeff Leonard of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Candy Slavens of Bellevue, Nebraska; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mathew was preceded in death by his father, David Wilson; a brother, Master Sgt. Marti Slavens (USAF); a sister, Mendy Leonard; a brother-in-law, James "Buck" Marsh; and a great-niece, Caylee Gaige.

Mathew was a heavy equipment operator with Local 965 who spent many years working for Rouland Construction and Trucking, Freesen Inc. and UCM. Mathew was a great father and a friend to many who could count on him. He loved his family, was a passionate cook, an avid firearms enthusiast, and lived life to the fullest. Mathew excelled in many things, above all, having a Keystone Light with his buddies.

The family will host a casual reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Jacksonville East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Madison and Maya Wilson Education Fund being established at CNB Bank and Trust in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse
102 West Clay
Jacksonville, IL 62802
217-374-2337
