Matthew J. Denison, 58, of Jacksonville and formerly of Griggsville died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born May 4, 1961, in Pittsfield, son of the late James L. and Jocelyn Bickerdike Denison.
He married Michelle Simmerman on June 30, 1984; together they had two children and remain lifelong friends. He is survived by his two children, Garren Adam Denison (Jenna Meyers) of Columbus, Ohio, and Courtney Walz (Eric) of Sycamore; one granddaughter, Jocelyn Belle Walz; one brother, Mike Denison (Chris) of Griggsville; and two nieces, Tiphani Gregory (Matt) of Manchester and Jaime Liehr (Reginald) of Perry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Denison.
Matt was a 1979 graduate of Griggsville High School. He was a member of the Army and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He also served in the Army Reserve for years after he left active duty. He was a longtime agent for Grojean Insurance in Jacksonville, retiring in July after 25 years.
Matt loved to golf and socialize with friends and family. He was enjoying getting to be a grandpa and always loved his breakfast and golfing adventures with longtime friend Donny B.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private burial will be at a later date in Griggsville Cemetery in Griggsville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 31, 2019