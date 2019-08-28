Mattie Doris Culbertson-Shay, 97, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born Sept. 19, 1921, in Darksville, Missouri, the daughter of Floyd Ralph and Mary Elizabeth Graves McDaniel. She married Delmer Lowell Culbertson on May 19, 1945, in San Francisco, California, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 1985. She later married John E. Shay on April 4, 1990, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1996.
She is survived by her son, David (Steve Ries) Culbertson of Alexander; five grandchildren, Missy (Mike) Bernauer, Manda (Jeff) McCord, Eric Culbertson (Jen Logue), Amy (Chad) McDannald and Jared Culbertson; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jan Flynn (surviving husband, Steve of New Berlin); and two brothers, Howard Eugene "Gene" McDaniel and Ralph J. McDaniel (surviving wife, Sadie of Kansas City, Missouri).
Early in her life she worked for John Shay at Shay's Red & White Grocery, and then for Charlie Bates and Bates' Red & White. She retired from A&P in 1983. She was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in the Carolinas and San Francisco. Doris was a member of Central Christian Church, Bowler's Hall of Fame and Tuesday Night Bunco Club, was a charter member of the Women's Memorial and attended meetings of the Alzheimer's Group. Her favorite part of her life was her family. She especially loved organizing family get-togethers and particularly enjoyed hiding Easter eggs.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church or Passavant Area Hospital Alzheimer's Support Group. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 28, 2019