Maurice Boston, 103, of Loami died Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019, in Waverly.
He was born April 13, 1916, near Alexander, son of the late Louis and Zelda Scheele Boston.
He married the love of his life, Emma Louise Hagen, on March 5, 1944, and she preceded him in death on May 26, 1992.
Surviving are his children, Allen Boston (Sharon) of Loami and Pamela Williams of Jacksonville; a former son-in-law, Gene Williams; three grandchildren, Lori Wankel (Michael) and Amy Edwards (Bryan), all of Jacksonville, and Tony Boston (Melissa) of New Berlin; great-grandchildren, Ashley Wankel (fiancé, Curtis Tomlin), Brooke Wiegand (Phil), Caleb Wankel (Katelynn), Madisen Beard, and Michael, Cody and Emma Boston; a great-great-grandson due in January; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and four brothers, Louis Boston Jr., Glen Boston, Wayne Boston and James Boston.
Maurice farmed the family farm until 1971, when the farm was sold. Then he moved to Loami. He worked for the State of Illinois for 26 years, taking early retirement at age 75.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly since 1949.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Berlin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 11, 2019