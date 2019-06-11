Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice L. Stewart. View Sign Service Information Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 (217)-435-2121 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Waverly United Methodist Church Waverly , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice L. Stewart, 93, of Waverly died early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born Nov. 24, 1925, in rural Waverly, son of the late Jesse H. and Mary McCracken Stewart.



He married Marjorie Meiers on Sept. 24, 1947, in Waverly, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 1997.



Surviving are his children, David Stewart (Leslie) of Pleasant Plains, Susan Neuman (James D.) of Waverly and Peggy Jo Jennings (Robert) of Waverly; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Carly, Nathan, Anne, Jesse, Jonathan, Kimberly, Tara, Heidi, Crystal, Stacy and Trisha; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Thomas Joe Stewart; one sister, Jean Luttrell; and three brothers, Harold, Howard and Paul.



Maurice was a graduate of Waverly High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He was owner/operator of Uptown Garage in Waverly for many years and farmed for many years. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church, Knights of Pythias and Waverly American Legion. Maurice loved going to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, bird hunting and raising his cattle. He also enjoyed reading and listening to bluegrass and old country music. Maurice was known for cruising the country roads with his dogs.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will be at Waverly East Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be made to Waverly American Legion Building Fund or Waverly Rescue Squad, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

