Max E. Brockhouse, 73, of Chapin died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.



He was born June 4, 1946, in Jacksonville, the son of Eugene E. and Helen Esther Bourn Brockhouse. Max married Mary Rae Lakamp on June 17, 1967, at Concord United Methodist Church, and she survives.



Max also is survived by three children, Julie (Mike) James of Downs and Andrew (Genna) Brockhouse and Alex (Stephanie) Brockhouse, both of rural Chapin; seven grandchildren, Lauren James, Tyler James, Brandon James, Cori Brockhouse, Cal Brockhouse, Anley Brockhouse and Tesly Brockhouse; one brother, Rex E. (Kathy) Brockhouse of Chapin; and one double-cousin, Wendell (Sharon) Brockhouse of Saginaw, Texas. He was preceded in death by one infant son, Chris Andrew Brockhouse.



Max devoted his life to farming the land he loved in Morgan and Scott counties. He also served as caretaker of Concord Cemetery for 54 years. As a devoted member of the Chapin and Concord communities, Max served on the boards of directors for Tropia schools, Chapin Farmer's Elevator and Chapin Rural Fire District, and was president and trustee of the Chapin Village Board. Max also was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Harmony Lodge #3, A.F. & A.M. He served in the Army National Guard as a young man.



Max loved Corvettes and owned several over the years. He was a founder, president and board member of the Solid Axle Corvette Club and a founding member of the Western Illinois Tractor Club. He also enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, upholstering and welding.



A funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Concord Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Concord Cemetery, Chapin Rural Fire Department or Chapin Rescue Squad.

