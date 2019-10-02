ROODHOUSE - Max L. Barrow, 66, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born May 7, 1953, in Jacksonville, the son of Albert and Kathleen Dawdy Barrow. He married Deborah Everett on April 17, 1982, in Roodhouse and she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Emily (fiancé, Eric Norris) Bushnell of Roodhouse, Stephanie (Tom) Park of Carlinville and Beth (Ron) Francis of Richardson, Texas; and 11 grandchildren, Chase, Bryce and Piper Bushnell, Sami, Shailey, Trieton and Madi Park, Dylan Meyer, Katelyn Meyer-Park, and Max and Faira Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Kelly.
Max worked at Pfizer for 47 years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting and carpentry work, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Roodhouse First Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Roodhouse First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Roodhouse First Baptist Church or the . Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 2, 2019