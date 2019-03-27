Obituary Print Maxine Eloise "Mickey" (Muntz) Simmons (1921 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Maxine Eloise Simmons, 98, formerly of Jacksonville, joined the love of her life in heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



She was born Jan. 2, 1921, in White Hall, the daughter of Roy and Mildred Muntz. She was the widow of Fred M. Simmons, who preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1985. Both were longtime members of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.



Mrs. Simmons is survived by her sister, Barbara (Jules) Robinett of Decatur; a son, Jon (Barbara) Simmons of Ladson, South Carolina; a granddaughter, Jan (Tommie) Boyd of Orangeburg, South Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Cody and Katie Barnes and Tori, Taylor and Ryan Boyd.



She also was predeceased by her parents of White Hall and a sister, Jacqueline (Earl) Owens of St. Peters, Missouri.



She was loved by her family and will be missed.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at White Hall Cemetery in White Hall. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the , c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.

