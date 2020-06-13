Maxine Schnitker Beard, 92, of Jacksonville and formerly of Arenzville passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.

She was born March 27, 1928, in Beardstown, the daughter of Earl and Grace Zulauf Schnitker. Maxine married Gerald Beard on March 1, 1947, at Pleasant Plains Lutheran Church, and he survives.

She also is survived by four children, Tamara (Ed) Wolfenbarger of Sarasota, Florida, Jerris Jan (Steve) Foote of Osprey, Florida, Gerry (Mary Ann) Beard of Arenzville, and Bob (Harriet) Beard of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Amy (husband, Gary) Easterling (great-grandchildren, Andi and Rachel); Therron (wife, Becky) Hess (great-grandchildren, Tylen, Taylor, Bailee, T.J., Braelyn and Trenton); Jeremy Beard, Lacy Beard (great-grandchildren, Ella, Sophia and Walker); Jerod Beard; Lindsay (husband, Brian) Butcher (great-grandchildren, Quinn and Anna); and Alex Beard. She also is survived by one brother, Mike (Dorothy) Schnitker of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sue Beard; two grandchildren, Timothy Reining and Andrea Hess; and two sisters, Doris Lovekamp and Aleta Kunzeman.

Maxine taught school briefly in a one-room schoolhouse before getting married and settling in to raise a family. She devoted her life to her family, whether it was supporting Gerald in the family business or attending the countless events of her children and grandchildren. Maxine was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and a member of the LWML.

A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.