Megan Marie Rhoades, 49, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Pessina; a son, Dylan; a daughter, Katelyn; and a special aunt, Donna Rhoades of Carrollton.

Megan was a longtime member of Our Saviour Catholic Church and a graduate of Routt Catholic High School. She received her master's degree from the University of Phoenix.

A special thank you to Megan's close friends, who were so kind in assisting with her care in her last days.

Megan chose to be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
