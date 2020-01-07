GREENFIELD — Melanie Kay Workman, 58, of Greenfield died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Greenfield.



She was born July 29, 1961, to Ralph and Charlote (Graham) Stanberry. She married Brent Workman in May 1993, and he preceded her in death.



She is survived by two children, Brenda (Phillip) Kirchner of Jerseyville and John Workman of Greenfield; a stepdaughter, Lillie (Brandon) Pierson; five grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Gerry Huff; and five brothers, David, Daryl, Richard, Raymond and John.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Nelson; and a sister, Julie Cox.



She was an amazing mother and even better friend. She had a heart of gold, and she loved her regular customers while working at Midtown Mart in Greenfield for many years. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Sabastian Kirchner.



Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.