Melba Darlene Floyd, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 13, 1930, near Pearl, the daughter of Enos Elmer and Opal Lela Leitze Lacy. She married Jesse Lee Floyd and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Paul (Maggie) Floyd of Bloomington and Kenny (Pam) Floyd of Jacksonville; one daughter, Michelle (Richie) Lynn of Tallula; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron (Phyllis) Lacy of Jacksonville; one sister, Carol (Jim) Wamburg of Moline; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Darel Floyd and David Floyd; three grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Lacy, Max Lacy and Russell Lacy; and four sisters, Enid Smock, Norma Cox, Helen Lacy and Bernice Lacy.
Mrs. Floyd retired from Jacksonville Developmental Center after 32 years of service. She enjoyed playing bingo.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 22, 2019