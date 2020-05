Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSHVILLE – MELISSA ANN MATHIS, 73, of Rushville died May 15 at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at the Browning Cemetery in Browning. Interment will follow. Friends are invited to the Worthington Funeral Home to pay their respects from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday.



