SPRINGFIELD — Melvin R. Henson, 88, of Springfield died the morning of Feb. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Melvin was born on Oct. 14, 1931, in Bonne Terre, Missouir, the son of Joseph and Caroline (Frei) Henson. He was married to Constantina Pia (Merano) Henson, who preceded him in death on June 1, 2017. He also was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Juanita Clark; and his brother, Edward Henson.

Melvin proudly served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy for four years, stationed on the destroyer USS Ammen during the Korean War. Melvin spent most of his professional career at American Savings Bank, where he worked for 26 years, starting as a teller and ending as division president. After that, until he retired, Melvin worked as a supervisor for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Melvin believed deeply in giving back to the community. He was a parishioner of both St. Patrick's and Christ the King. He regularly volunteered at Holy Family Food Pantry and he also served in various capacities for the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Melvin enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors, earning his Master Gardener certification through the University of Illinois. He also loved nature, enjoying simple pleasures such as feeding and watching the birds outside his kitchen window.

Melvin's life was defined by compassion, dedication, loyalty and love. He served as a model for his children and grandchildren of how to be a loving spouse and parent and a person of decency and integrity. He will be remembered for his intense devotion to his family and his kindness to all. He was married to the love of his life, Constantina, for 64 years. He was the father of six children, Victor (Gail) Henson of Jacksonville, Ronald and Donald Henson (deceased shortly after birth), Annette Henson of White Hall, Tracey (Nick) Skokna of Hinsdale and Eric (Kate) Henson of Boulder, Colorado. He also is survived by 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, IL 62704, with the Rev. Joseph Ring, officiating. Burial with military honors by the Department of Defense will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Abraham Lincoln Council Honor and Memorial Fund, 5231 S. Sixth St., Frontage Road E, Springfield, IL 62703; Holy Family Food Pantry, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703; or the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.