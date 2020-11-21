1/1
Merna T. Wisdom
WINCHESTER — Merna T. Wisdom, 93, of Winchester passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Winchester.

She was born June 24, 1927, in Dustin, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Ralph and Alta Lunney Atkinson. She married Lloyd J. Wisdom on Dec. 24, 1944, in Bennettsville, South Carolina. He preceded her in death in 2013. Also preceding her were two brothers, Bob and Ronald Atkinson.

Merna worked for 25 years for the ASCS office, now known as Farm Service Agency, retiring in 1987 as county executive director. She was an active member of the American Business Women's Association during her working career. She was an active member of Winchester First Christian Church, Christian Women's Fellowship, Home Extension and Scott County Quilters. Merna was an incredibly talented and artistic woman, able to do exceedingly well anything she set her mind to.

Surviving are her children, Sandy (Steve) Howell of Jacksonville, Steve (Becky) Wisdom of Winchester and Becky Campbell of Tremont; seven grandchildren, Tim Howell, Chad Howell, Jenny Wisdom, Matt Wisdom, Miranda Lingenfelter, Carrie Campbell and Sarah Kenney; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Jones of Virginia, Alice Willner of Jacksonville and JoAnn Larimore of Quincy; and brothers, Kenneth Atkinson of Florida and Jerry Atkinson of Romeoville.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Winchester First Christian Church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Nov. 28 until the time of the service at the church. Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Winchestesr First Christian Church or Scott County Nursing Center. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
