Obituary Print Micah Harlan Bacus (1981 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Micah Harlan Bacus, 37, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Columbia.



An interment service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 Broadway, Columbia. The family will receive friends at the church following the interment. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A light lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the celebration.



Micah Harlan Bacus was born March 1, 1981, to Heather C. Harlan and Bruce E. Bacus, of Jacksonville, Illinois. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Lincoln Land Community College and was a student at Columbia College. He was employed by Columbia Public Schools as a classroom paraprofessional at Smithton Middle School from 2016 to 2017. He worked as a substitute paraprofessional for the Columbia Public Schools while he continued to work on his degree.



He is survived by his mother, Heather C. Harlan of Columbia; his father, Bruce E. Bacus of Jacksonville; and his sister, Robin H. Bacus of Jacksonville. Also surviving are his nephew, Ethan R. Foster, and his niece, Grace Rose Ellen Ridder, both of Jacksonville; his uncle Mark Bacus (Debbie) of East Alton, Illinois; his uncle Tim Harlan (Linda) of Columbia; his aunts, Linnet Harlan (Duane Edgington) of Pacific Grove, California, and Laurel Harlan (Tom Brintnall) of Columbia; his cousins, Reed Harlan of Boonville, Brook Harlan (Lyria Bartlett) of Columbia, Piper Brintnall (Justin Kelley) of Columbia, Lane Edgington of Pacific Grove, Oliver Bacus of Alton, Noel Schiber (Dave) of Alton, and Jolie Alois (John) of Washington, Illinois; Lane and Linden Kelley of Columbia, and Lily and Drake Harlan of Columbia.



Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lane and Dorothy Harlan and Keith and Lisa Bacus; and his cousin, Spencer Bacus of East Alton.



Micah fought a long and courageous battle with depression. He leaves his family to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. His kindness to others was without measure.



"My path has never been straight. Perish the day that it will be." - Micah Harlan Bacus



Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Public School Foundation, Box 1234, Columbia, MO 65205, (



Heartland of Columbia is in charge of arrangements. Share memories and condolences with the family online at COLUMBIA, Mo. — Micah Harlan Bacus, 37, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Columbia.An interment service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 Broadway, Columbia. The family will receive friends at the church following the interment. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A light lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the celebration.Micah Harlan Bacus was born March 1, 1981, to Heather C. Harlan and Bruce E. Bacus, of Jacksonville, Illinois. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Lincoln Land Community College and was a student at Columbia College. He was employed by Columbia Public Schools as a classroom paraprofessional at Smithton Middle School from 2016 to 2017. He worked as a substitute paraprofessional for the Columbia Public Schools while he continued to work on his degree.He is survived by his mother, Heather C. Harlan of Columbia; his father, Bruce E. Bacus of Jacksonville; and his sister, Robin H. Bacus of Jacksonville. Also surviving are his nephew, Ethan R. Foster, and his niece, Grace Rose Ellen Ridder, both of Jacksonville; his uncle Mark Bacus (Debbie) of East Alton, Illinois; his uncle Tim Harlan (Linda) of Columbia; his aunts, Linnet Harlan (Duane Edgington) of Pacific Grove, California, and Laurel Harlan (Tom Brintnall) of Columbia; his cousins, Reed Harlan of Boonville, Brook Harlan (Lyria Bartlett) of Columbia, Piper Brintnall (Justin Kelley) of Columbia, Lane Edgington of Pacific Grove, Oliver Bacus of Alton, Noel Schiber (Dave) of Alton, and Jolie Alois (John) of Washington, Illinois; Lane and Linden Kelley of Columbia, and Lily and Drake Harlan of Columbia.Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lane and Dorothy Harlan and Keith and Lisa Bacus; and his cousin, Spencer Bacus of East Alton.Micah fought a long and courageous battle with depression. He leaves his family to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. His kindness to others was without measure.Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Public School Foundation, Box 1234, Columbia, MO 65205, ( cpsf.org/contribute ) or the National Alliance on Mental Illness Missouri, 3405 W. Truman Blvd., Suite 102, Jefferson City, MO 65109 ( namimissouri.org/donate_now ).Heartland of Columbia is in charge of arrangements. Share memories and condolences with the family online at heartlandcremation.com. Funeral Home Heartland Cremation & Burial Society

616 Jackson St

Columbia , MO 65203

(573) 442-7850 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 28, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close