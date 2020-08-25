1/1
Michael A. "Mike" Crowley
Michael A. "Mike" Crowley, 62, of Woodson passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Aug. 25, 1957, in Quincy, the son of Roy Robert and Anita Kendrick Crowley. He married Valerie Lubker on Oct. 5, 1985, in Coatsburg, and she survives.

Mike also is survived by his mother, Anita Crowley of Quincy; a son, Ross (Christina) Crowley of Burlington, Wisconsin; a daughter, Liz (fiancé , Kipp Maricle) Tolley of Springfield; two grandsons, Callen Tolley and Noah Crowley, both at home; two brothers, Roy (Shelly) Crowley of Quincy and Dennis (Lorna Legreid) Crowley of Chapin; and two sisters, Patti (Buzz) Poore of Murrayville and Kathy (Roger) Benz of San Jose, California. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Robert Crowley.

Mike was a biomedical technician at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville for 13 years. He was a licensed pilot. Mike enjoyed running, fishing, trap shooting and spending time with his grandsons. He was a former Village of Woodson trustee, president and EMT.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at New Providence Cemetery in Ursa. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
