RUSHVILLE — MICHAEL BURKE HANNANT, 37, of New York City and formerly of Rushville died Sept. 9. Celebration of life, 2 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Funeral Home. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



