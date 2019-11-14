Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael C. Howerton, 64, of Jacksonville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.



He was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Highland, the son of Marvin and Carol Langenwalter Howerton. Mike married Leslie McGinnis on Aug. 26, 1976, at Liter Baptist Church in Literberry, and she survives.



Mike also is survived by two children, Jacob Howerton of Winchester and Lindsay (Nick) Kolar of Caledonia, Michigan; four grandchildren, Callie Howerton and Audri Howerton, both of Winchester, and Beckham Kolar and Everett Kolar, both of Caledonia, Michigan; his mother, Carol Howerton of Jacksonville; five siblings, Chuck (Juanita) Howerton of Murrayville, Donna (Clyde) Richardson of Franklin, Jim (Debbie) Howerton of Ninnekah, Oklahoma, Linda (Len) McCormick of Edinburg, Texas, and Steve (Pam) Howerton of Glen Carbon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.



Mike was a pipefitter and welder with Local 137 in Springfield for 32 years. He was a strong union supporter and, in addition to working, also taught rigging classes. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the 101st Airborne. Mike loved golf outings with his family and tinkering on vehicles and always had a project or two under way. He was proud to have earned his private pilot's license in his 50s and enjoyed several cross-country trips with Leslie. Mike loved his family and especially cherished his grandchildren.



The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Arcadia Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Starlite Shores Family Camp, for children living with cancer, P.O. Box 369, Byron, MI 49315; or . Condolences may be left online at Michael C. Howerton, 64, of Jacksonville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.He was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Highland, the son of Marvin and Carol Langenwalter Howerton. Mike married Leslie McGinnis on Aug. 26, 1976, at Liter Baptist Church in Literberry, and she survives.Mike also is survived by two children, Jacob Howerton of Winchester and Lindsay (Nick) Kolar of Caledonia, Michigan; four grandchildren, Callie Howerton and Audri Howerton, both of Winchester, and Beckham Kolar and Everett Kolar, both of Caledonia, Michigan; his mother, Carol Howerton of Jacksonville; five siblings, Chuck (Juanita) Howerton of Murrayville, Donna (Clyde) Richardson of Franklin, Jim (Debbie) Howerton of Ninnekah, Oklahoma, Linda (Len) McCormick of Edinburg, Texas, and Steve (Pam) Howerton of Glen Carbon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.Mike was a pipefitter and welder with Local 137 in Springfield for 32 years. He was a strong union supporter and, in addition to working, also taught rigging classes. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the 101st Airborne. Mike loved golf outings with his family and tinkering on vehicles and always had a project or two under way. He was proud to have earned his private pilot's license in his 50s and enjoyed several cross-country trips with Leslie. Mike loved his family and especially cherished his grandchildren.The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Arcadia Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Starlite Shores Family Camp, for children living with cancer, P.O. Box 369, Byron, MI 49315; or . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.