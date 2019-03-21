Obituary Print Michael Dennis Gibson (1947 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Michael Dennis Gibson, 71, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born June 3, 1947, in Jacksonville, the son of William and Rosemary Vasey Gibson. He married Donna M. Flynn in Jacksonville on Sept. 7, 1968, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2018.



Michael is survived by two children, Mark (Jasmin) Gibson of Madison, Wisconsin, and Debra (Todd) Harder of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Hannah Harder of Atlanta, Georgia, Malcolm and Amber Gibson of Madison, Wisconsin, and Evan and Melissa Harder of Jacksonville; and three brothers, William (Darlene) Gibson of Woodson, Joseph (Teri) Gibson of Bloomington and Patrick (Betty) Gibson of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melinda Sue Gibson; and two sisters, Rebecca Flynn and Karen Jackson.



Michael was a United States Army veteran. He worked for the ACH Factory in Jacksonville for more than 40 years until his retirement. Michael enjoyed taking trips with his wife. More than anything he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.



A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.

