PLEASANT PLAINS - Michael E. Belden, 71, of Pleasant Plains, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born April 24, 1948, the son of Harry L. and Betty J. Germann Belden. He married Patsy K. Stambaugh on Dec. 23, 1968, in Browning, and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Douglas (wife, Eddie) Belden of Springfield and Brad (wife, Lori) Belden of Pleasant Plains; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Mark (wife, Colena) Belden of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, E. Diane Hill (surviving husband, Ervin of Springfield); and brother, Louis Belden.
Mr. Belden retired as an accountant from the State of Illinois Employees Retirement System. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As per his request, no services will be held. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 2, 2020