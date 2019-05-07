Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Westfair Baptist Church 1815 W. Lafayette Ave Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael G. Rueter, 60, of Manchester died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born Nov. 28, 1958, in Jacksonville, the son of Jack L. and Elsie Mae Badman Rueter. Mike married Melanie Cooper on June 3, 1978, at Manchester Baptist Church, and she survives.



Mike also is survived by three children, Mariah (Scott) Lomelino of Manchester, Brady (Mallory) Rueter of Springfield and Tressa (Clint) Everetts of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Ashlea Lomelino, Gracen Lomelino, Ezekiel Lomelino, Adelai Rueter, Alistair Rueter, Jack Rueter and Paisley Everetts; one sister, Linda (Michael) Clifford of Georgetown, Texas; two brothers, Paul (Karen) Rueter and Jay (Melanie Nash) Rueter, both of Winchester; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mike began his career in banking in 1975 at Winchester National Bank as a student in the Winchester High School work co-op program. He graduated in 1976 from Winchester High School and continued his career in banking for more than 40 years, most recently serving as vice president of consumer lending with People's Bank and Trust in White Hall. Mike and his family also owned and operated the Village Book Shop in Jacksonville from 1998 to 2006.



Mike discovered his love of music as a young man in the late 1960s, singing with his family's group, The Singing R's. This passion for music, combined with his strong faith in Christ, compelled Mike to form The Chosen Ones in 1974 with Melanie Cooper, who later would become his wife. Mike and Melanie have led numerous iterations of The Chosen Ones over the past 45 years, ministering to thousands of people across 38 states and at least one foreign country, averaging well over 150 performances each year. There currently are three generations of Mike's family singing in the group, performing as recently as this past Saturday evening in Godfrey with their friends The Lesters on the Celebrate America Tour.



Mike was a longtime member of Manchester Baptist Church and recently had attended Westfair Baptist Church. When not working or touring, Mike enjoyed working on the family's tour bus, spending time with family, and gardening. His kindness and encouragement were shared with countless people over the years and his devotion to his faith and his family was limitless. Above all else, the role Mike enjoyed the most was that of "Poppy" to his grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Westfair Baptist Church, 1815 W. Lafayette Ave., Jacksonville, with burial at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. The family will meet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to The Lesters / Gateway to the West Evangelistic Crusade. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

