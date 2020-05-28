ROODHOUSE — Michael H. "Mike" Osborne, 65, of Roodhouse passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Roodhouse. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Rock Island, the son of Henry and Velma Basham Osborne. Surviving are siblings, Janice Hopper, Diana (Arby) Wise and Rick (Tina) Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and great friends, Ray, Gary and Twyla. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathy Tucker. Mike worked for the railroad and the City of Roodhouse. He enjoyed fishing, road trips, flea markets and being with family. Mike never knew a stranger. Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Daws Family Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store