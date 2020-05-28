Michael H. "Mike" Osborne
1954 - 2020
ROODHOUSE — Michael H. "Mike" Osborne, 65, of Roodhouse passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Roodhouse. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Rock Island, the son of Henry and Velma Basham Osborne. Surviving are siblings, Janice Hopper, Diana (Arby) Wise and Rick (Tina) Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and great friends, Ray, Gary and Twyla. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathy Tucker. Mike worked for the railroad and the City of Roodhouse. He enjoyed fishing, road trips, flea markets and being with family. Mike never knew a stranger. Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Daws Family Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
