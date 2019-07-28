Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Norma's North Star Cafe Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. "Mike" Koyne, 78, of Jacksonville passed away, surrounded by family, Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.



He was born July 10, 1941, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, the son of Beatrice and Steve Koyne. He married Norma Jean on Dec. 14, 1985, and she survives.



He also is survived by three children, Lisa (David) Bok, Stephanie Koyne and Troy (Angie) Koyne; two stepchildren, Teresa (Michael) Francis and Jim (Michelle) McDade; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He worked for many years as a carpenter. Mike and Norma built The Kottage Kafe in 1991. Together they ran The Kottage Kafe, The Nursery Lane Tea Room and Norma's North Star Cafe. Norma's North Star Cafe is still running today, just as he wished.



Mike didn't want a big fuss made about his passing, so private services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. For those wanting to send their condolences to the family, they are meeting with friends and customers from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Norma's North Star Cafe. Condolences also may be left online on the restaurant's Facebook page. Michael J. "Mike" Koyne, 78, of Jacksonville passed away, surrounded by family, Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.He was born July 10, 1941, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, the son of Beatrice and Steve Koyne. He married Norma Jean on Dec. 14, 1985, and she survives.He also is survived by three children, Lisa (David) Bok, Stephanie Koyne and Troy (Angie) Koyne; two stepchildren, Teresa (Michael) Francis and Jim (Michelle) McDade; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He worked for many years as a carpenter. Mike and Norma built The Kottage Kafe in 1991. Together they ran The Kottage Kafe, The Nursery Lane Tea Room and Norma's North Star Cafe. Norma's North Star Cafe is still running today, just as he wished.Mike didn't want a big fuss made about his passing, so private services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. For those wanting to send their condolences to the family, they are meeting with friends and customers from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Norma's North Star Cafe. Condolences also may be left online on the restaurant's Facebook page. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close