Michael K. Carpenter
1970 - 2020
Michael K. Carpenter, 50, of Nortonville died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Michael was born April 24, 1970, in Jacksonville, the son of Kenneth and Carol Ann Kesinger Carpenter.

Michael is survived by his father, Kenneth (Shirley) Carpenter of Franklin; a sister, Susie (Steve) Carpenter-Stelling of Nortonville; a brother, Robert Dale (Tammy) Carpenter of Franklin; a stepsister, Stacey (Richard) Henson of Nortonville; a stepbrother, Kevin Buster of Murrayville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Carpenter.

Michael was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and had enjoyed participating in Pathway Services programs. He loved children and was known as "Uncle Mike" to many. He loved dressing up as Santa Claus for children and was proud to be Santa Claus for the Pathway Services' Christmas party each year. Michael also enjoyed the Pathway Prom each year. Michael loved fishing and making his own bait and listening to bluegrass and country music. He also played basketball as a young man. More than anything, Michael loved spending time with his family.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jennifer Schaller of Pathway Services Unlimited.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Youngblood Cemetery in Nortonville. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Because of the current pandemic, masks are required. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Services Unlimited. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
