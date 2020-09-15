1/1
Michael L. "Mick" Woolfolk
1941 - 2020
Michael L. "Mick" Woolfolk, 78, of rural Scottville passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in rural Scottville, the son of Charles and Gladys E. McCann Woolfolk. He married Judith E. "Judy" Scott on Sept. 25, 1966, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Jacksonville, and she survives.

Mick also is survived by four children, Susan Randall (Michael) of White Hall, Diane Bethard (Jason) of Carlinville, Michael "Fred" Woolfolk (Sylvia) of rural Scottville and Amy Behl (Ryan) of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren, John Randall (Madison), Tiffany Elliott (Jeremy), Hannah Admire (Brandon), Sarah Randall (fiancé, Jason Coppenbarger), Nathan Randall (Karlie Davis), Bethany Randall, Evan Bethard, Ian Bethard, Caleb Woolfolk, Avery Woolfolk, Shelby Behl and Cole Behl; a great-grandson, Noah Admire; four sisters, Ramona Wood, Wilma Mansfield and Melody Camerer, all of Scottville, and Judy Dugger of Auburn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Charles "Sonny" Woolfolk, Harold "Bud" Woolfolk, Thomas "Tommy" Woolfolk, Ronald "Ronnie" Woolfork, David Woolfolk and Sharon Woolfolk.

Mick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the mid-1960s. He returned to the Scottville area, where he was a grain and livestock farmer in Morgan and Macoupin counties. He also was employed by the Macoupin County Highway Department for 35 years.

Mick was a member of the former Scottville United Methodist Church and Scottville Masonic Lodge. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and endeavored to attend all their football and baseball games. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and drinking coffee with good friends.

At his request, cremation will be accorded. A graveside memorial service and military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Panther Creek Cemetery in rural Scottville. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Northwestern Area Rescue Squad. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Panther Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Diane and her family.
Kris Rosentreter
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family and hold you in His arms of Love in this time of sorrow.

Lucille Kreoger
Friend
September 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mick's passing. My sympathies go out to all the family.
Sincerely,
Randy Mahan
Randy Mahan
