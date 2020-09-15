Michael L. "Mick" Woolfolk, 78, of rural Scottville passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in rural Scottville, the son of Charles and Gladys E. McCann Woolfolk. He married Judith E. "Judy" Scott on Sept. 25, 1966, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Jacksonville, and she survives.

Mick also is survived by four children, Susan Randall (Michael) of White Hall, Diane Bethard (Jason) of Carlinville, Michael "Fred" Woolfolk (Sylvia) of rural Scottville and Amy Behl (Ryan) of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren, John Randall (Madison), Tiffany Elliott (Jeremy), Hannah Admire (Brandon), Sarah Randall (fiancé, Jason Coppenbarger), Nathan Randall (Karlie Davis), Bethany Randall, Evan Bethard, Ian Bethard, Caleb Woolfolk, Avery Woolfolk, Shelby Behl and Cole Behl; a great-grandson, Noah Admire; four sisters, Ramona Wood, Wilma Mansfield and Melody Camerer, all of Scottville, and Judy Dugger of Auburn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Charles "Sonny" Woolfolk, Harold "Bud" Woolfolk, Thomas "Tommy" Woolfolk, Ronald "Ronnie" Woolfork, David Woolfolk and Sharon Woolfolk.

Mick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the mid-1960s. He returned to the Scottville area, where he was a grain and livestock farmer in Morgan and Macoupin counties. He also was employed by the Macoupin County Highway Department for 35 years.

Mick was a member of the former Scottville United Methodist Church and Scottville Masonic Lodge. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and endeavored to attend all their football and baseball games. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and drinking coffee with good friends.

At his request, cremation will be accorded. A graveside memorial service and military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Panther Creek Cemetery in rural Scottville. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Northwestern Area Rescue Squad. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.