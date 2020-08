MOUNT STERLING — MICHAEL LEE METZGER, 62, of Mount Sterling died Friday, August 21 at his residence. Cremation will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Cooperstown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.