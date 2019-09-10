Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael R. Webb, 61, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Dec. 21, 1957, in Bloomington, the son of Phyllis Faye Johnson. He married Joyce Hembrough on Aug. 8, 1988, and she survives.



Michael is survived by his daughter, Michal Kayla Webb of Springfield; his mother, Phyllis of Lincoln; three sisters, Lucretia (Gene) Tackett and Teresa (Kerry) Edwards-Crawford, both of Lincoln, and Patty Webb-Lyle of Owensboro, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.



Michael was caretaker of Stonebridge Apartment Complex in Jacksonville for the past 12 years. Prior to that, he owned and operated Mike's Lock and Key in Jacksonville for many years.



Many will remember Mike as an accomplished musician. As a child, his mother taught him to play the accordion. One of the first songs he learned was "Orange Blossom Special" by Johnny Cash. From there, his musical skills grew, and he eventually played the guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and banjo. In his younger days he played with the Illinois Country Opry and Petersburg Opry, and went on to play with many bands, including Gold Dust, Austin City Limits, Hoosier Highway, Whiskey Medicine, Seeing Daylight, New City Road, and most recently, Madd Hoss Jackson. He turned down many offers to play with well-known country musicians because he had a young daughter at home and didn't want to be on the road.



Mike loved helping others, whether it was the people of Stonebridge Apartment Complex or someone on the street needing some help. He was willing to do whatever was needed for anyone. Above all else, Mike cherished his daughter, Michal.



