WHITE HALL — Michael Steven Fry of South Jacksonville and formerly of White Hall joined the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He left this world on his own terms, knowing the love of his family and friends.

Mike was born at Carswell Air Force Base in Texas to William "Bill" Fry Jr. and Edna "Louise" (Suttles) Fry on Sept. 8, 1951. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Jacksonville High School, having played both football and baseball. While growing up, he proudly worked at Fry's Zephyr filling station in the village of South Jacksonville. Mike was drafted into the United States Army as a military policeman from May 1972 to December 1979. After his service, he was proud to become a White Hall police officer, then chief of police. He left the force in 1986 to become a deputy for the Greene County Sheriff's Office. He then was elected as sheriff, a position he held until his retirement in 2006. Mike followed in his father's footsteps, serving as a volunteer fireman for both the village of South Jacksonville and White Hall Fire Department. Following retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Passavant Area Hospital as a groundskeeper.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Talkington, whom he married in 2001; his parents, William C. and Edna Louise Fry; and a sister Patricia. He is survived by his brothers, Jim Fry (Paula) and Robert Fry (Mary); his first wife, Sue Hopper; and their daughter, Jamie Statton (Mike); granddaughters, Lexie and Katie; nieces, Brandi Cleveland, Kali Gutierrez and Abby Cunningham; his stepdaughter, Danette "Dani" Glascock (Brian); a stepgranddaughter, Sami Crull (John); and a great-granddaughter, Nola AnnMarie Crull, who had truly won his heart.

In his younger years, Mike loved playing softball and volleyball and later loved playing golf and riding his Harley-Davidson. He always loved serving the community and was a member of the White Hall V.F.W., White Hall American Legion, the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, White Hall Masonic Lodge #80, Scottish Rite-Valley of Springfield, Ansar Shrine in Springfield and Rasna Shrine Club. He also served on the Tri County Honor Guard, a privilege of which he was so very proud. Mike also was a member of Barrow Baptist Church, and he loved being a part of its family.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, graveside military services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Jones Cemetery, east of White Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend. A drive-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials in Mike's honor are suggested to Tri-County Honor Guard, White Hall Masonic Lodge #80 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The family would like to invite friends to join them at the home of Bob and Mary Fry, 2 Pintail Court in Jacksonville, following the service for food and fellowship. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.