Michele A. DePauw, 59, of Skokie passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at North Shore University Hospital in Glenview.

She was born Oct. 6, 1961, in Urbana, the daughter of Ray and LaVonne Allen DePauw.

She is survived by her parents of Jacksonville and three sisters, Stephanie (Mike) Bergschneider of Jacksonville, Maria (Eric) Prewitt of Jacksonville and Kimberly (Jeff) Peterson of Columbia; plus eight nieces and nephews and three great-nieces and great-nephews in Colorado.

Michele graduated in 1979 from Routt High School and in 1983 from the University of Illinois with a degree in industrial engineering. She worked at many positions in the Chicagoland area. Her favorites were activity director at Little Sisters of the Poor and most recently as senior secretary at North Shore University Hospital, doing palliative care and hospice care scheduling. Her many loves were her family, her friends, and her sweet Vizsla-Beagle mix rescue dog, Zoe. She loved to cook, eat, take walks in the cold and snow, "Da-Bears," hiking, camping with campfires, and especially helping and giving to others. She will be loved and missed by so many people in her life. Her strong faith-based life carries her on to the great rewards of heaven.

A private service will be held at Williamson Funeral Home with a graveside ceremony at Calvary Cemetery; Barbara Wooldridge will officiate. Memorials are suggested to PAWS in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.