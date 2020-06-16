Michele L. Willner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michele L. Willner, 77, of Pisgah died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and her little dog, Maddie.

She was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Pittsfield, the daughter of William L. and Mary J. Whitten Waters. She married Darrell Willner Sr. on May 23, 1973, in Jacksonville, and he survives.

She also is survived by her four children, Darrell (wife, Sue) Willner Jr. of Georgetown, Texas, Kim Willner (companion, Mark Marquard) of Jacksonville, Barry (wife, Autumne) Willner Sr. of Franklin and Jackie Forrest (companion, Jamie Harris) of Murrayville; 13 grandchildren, Jacob Weinant, Jerod Forrest, Barry Willner Jr., Joshua Willner, Bailee Wali-Uddin, Kourtnee Stephenson, Drake Stephenson, Nikki Eddinger, Kayla Edwards, Mark Marquard, Elizabeth Hjort, Andrew Willner and Mason Willner; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters-in-law, Rowena Kassler (deceased husband, Mark) of Texas, Alice Willner (deceased husband, Stan) of Jacksonville and Carolyn Willner (deceased husband, Everett) of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Ola Willner.

Michele was a 1960 graduate of Griggsville High School and graduated in 1961 from Gem City Business School. She worked for General Tell from 1961 to 1968, and then for David Hill from 1968 until her retirement in 2004. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She especially loved animals.

A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS of Jacksonville or Morgan County Animal Control. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
June 15, 2020
Michelle was a wonderful lady, good friend, will miss her dearly. I am thinking of you Darrell and the family.
Mike, Lisa and Amy
Mike Bauser
Friend
June 15, 2020
Such a sweet lady, our deepest condolences.
James & Jennifer Pierson
Friend
June 15, 2020
Darrell and family, please know we are thinking of you as you move through these hard times. Praying for you.
Ron & Barb Surratt
Friend
June 15, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Shes at peace, no pain & someday well al be together again. My prayers & thoughts go out to each & everyone of you.
Sue Thady Ballenger
Friend
June 15, 2020
Im so sorry to see this! Darrell and Jackie you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Frank and Carol Hungerford
June 15, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all.
Karen Bennett
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Michele and I were childhood friends in Baylis, Illinois.
Mary Kay Bennett
Friend
June 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your wonderful family.
Grandchildren were students of mine . Thinking about you all at this difficult time.
Linda Reining
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Prayers to the family during this time. Thinking of you all.
Kathy Ballard
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry JACKIE for your loss hugs
Patty Dunmire
Friend
June 15, 2020
Darrell and Family, So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and family for comfort and strength during these trying times.
Marlene Gillis
Friend
June 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy.
Emy Osburn
June 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy. To the family.
Linda McDaniel
Friend
June 15, 2020
Darrell and familyso sorry to hear this sad news. May your memories give you peace and comfort. Prayers for all.
Marilyn and Ron Lawless
Classmate
June 15, 2020
Barry, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Mike Meyers
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved