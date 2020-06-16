Michele L. Willner, 77, of Pisgah died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and her little dog, Maddie.

She was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Pittsfield, the daughter of William L. and Mary J. Whitten Waters. She married Darrell Willner Sr. on May 23, 1973, in Jacksonville, and he survives.

She also is survived by her four children, Darrell (wife, Sue) Willner Jr. of Georgetown, Texas, Kim Willner (companion, Mark Marquard) of Jacksonville, Barry (wife, Autumne) Willner Sr. of Franklin and Jackie Forrest (companion, Jamie Harris) of Murrayville; 13 grandchildren, Jacob Weinant, Jerod Forrest, Barry Willner Jr., Joshua Willner, Bailee Wali-Uddin, Kourtnee Stephenson, Drake Stephenson, Nikki Eddinger, Kayla Edwards, Mark Marquard, Elizabeth Hjort, Andrew Willner and Mason Willner; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters-in-law, Rowena Kassler (deceased husband, Mark) of Texas, Alice Willner (deceased husband, Stan) of Jacksonville and Carolyn Willner (deceased husband, Everett) of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Ola Willner.

Michele was a 1960 graduate of Griggsville High School and graduated in 1961 from Gem City Business School. She worked for General Tell from 1961 to 1968, and then for David Hill from 1968 until her retirement in 2004. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She especially loved animals.

A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS of Jacksonville or Morgan County Animal Control. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.